What is Kid fresh listening to this week?

February 5, 2020
1) French Montana ft. Juicy J - 50's & 100's

2) Megan Thee Stallion  ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - Hot Girl Summer

3) Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion - All Dat

4)Don Toliver - No Idea

5) Justin Bieber ft Summer Walker- yummy 

