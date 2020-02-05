What is Kid fresh listening to this week?
February 5, 2020
Categories:
1) French Montana ft. Juicy J - 50's & 100's
2) Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - Hot Girl Summer
3) Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion - All Dat
4)Don Toliver - No Idea
5) Justin Bieber ft Summer Walker- yummy
