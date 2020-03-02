Producer Ny'Asia Video Pick Of The Night: Justin Bieber-Intentions ft Quavo

Tonight Producer Ny'Asia Picked Justin Bieber-Intentions ft Quavo as her video pick of the night.The song has a great message behind it and in the video justin and quavo shares a few women stories about everything they been through and in the video is showed them giving back to the ladies and helping them out with their struggles.Check out the video and see why she enjoys it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p2wMpVVtXg