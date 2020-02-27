Producer Ny'Asia Topic Of The Night: Judge orders Future to take DNA test and give up financial statements

February 27, 2020
Kid Fresh
future
Kid Fresh

Now we all have been sitting back and watching rapper Future and possible new baby momma Eliza Reign argue and sub each other on social media during the last couple of months about whether or not future is the father of her child. Well it looks like it’s all finally coming to an end this week the judge has ordered Future to take a DNA test to find out if he’s the father or not.Future has to take the DNA test within the next month or he can face penalties from the court.The judge also ordered future to reveal his income and all other financials information within the next 10 day or he can face even more penalties. Well all this is finally coming to an end within the next month and the two can finally move forward.

 

