John Singleton Set To Be Buried Near Nipsey Hussle & Paul Walker

After suffering from a stroke, John Singleton was hospitalized in a coma for a number days before his family had decided to remove the famous film director from life support. Singleton famously known for his work on The Boyz N Hood, Poetic Justice, 2 Fast 2 Furious and more died at the age of 51 and it has then been announced he will be buried amongst a few of his friends.

The Blast announced that Singleton's family decide to have a private funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, the same cemetry holding Nipsey Hussle, Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher amognst others.