Producer Ny'Asia Topic Of The Night: Jermaine Dupri Clears The air About Usher’s Confession III Song!!!

February 26, 2020
Kid Fresh
usher and jermaine dupri
Kid Fresh

Yesterday we got to hear a Usher new snippet to Confessions III and he spilled a lot of tea and talked about the herpes situation and more at least that's what we thought….but Jermaine Dupri says we got it all wrong. Jermaine made a tweet earlier this afternoon clearing the air the tweet stated “I see y’all trippin... CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ??? “  Now it all makes sense to us thanks for clearing the air Jermaine Dupri, Are y'all ready to hear the full single soon???

 

https://twitter.com/jermainedupri/status/1232750313079214080?s=20

#producerNy'Asia #kidfresh937

