8. Don Toliver (After Party)

7. Juice Wrld (Wishing Well)

6. Dj Khaled / Drake (Greece)

5. Megan The Stallion (Girls In The Hood)

4. Pop Smoke / 50 Cent / Roddy Rich (The Woo)

3. Stay Solid Rocky (Party Girl)

2. Cardi B / Megan The Stallion (WAP)

1. Dj Khaled / Drake (Popstar)