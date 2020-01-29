@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 01-29-20

January 29, 2020
Kid Fresh
Bloomfield Basketball
Categories: 
Kid Fresh

8.  J.I. The Prince (Need Me)

7.  Baby Keen (Orange Soda)

6.  Black Eyed Peas (Ritmo)

5.  Fivio Foreign (Big Drip)

4.  Lil' Baby (Woah)

3.  Young M.A. (Big)

2.  Russ (Best On Earth)

1.  Pop Smoke (Dior)

Tags: 
Hot 8 Countdown

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Coming To The Super Bowl WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Shaquille O'Neal Gets Emotional Over Kobe Bryant's Death WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Thief Who Stole $500K Of Allen Iverson's Jewelry Turns Himself In WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Fotis Dulos Attempted To Kill Himself WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced 25 To Life WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Inside The GRAMMYs! WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes