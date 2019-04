8. Tyga / G- Eazy (Girls Have Fun)

7. Casanova / Tory Lanez (2am)

6. Angelica Vila (More In The Morning)

5. Wiley / Sean Paul / Stefflon Don (Boasty remix)

4. Ella Mai (Shot Clock)

3. Melli / A Boogie (Hit My Line)

2. City Girls (Act Up)

1. Lil' Nas X (Old Town Road)