8. NLE Choppa / Roddy Rich (Walk 'em Down)

7. Rotimi / Wale (In My Bed)

6. Don Toliver (After Party)

5. Jhene Aiko (On The Way)

4. Doja Cat / Gucci Mane (Like That)

3. Saint Jhn / Future (Roses)

2. Lil' Baby (Emotionally Scarred)

1. Chris Brown (Go Crazy)