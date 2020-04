8. Yella Beezy / Young Thug (Head Locc)

7. Tyga (Bored In The House)

6. Gunner (Skybox)

5. Jhene Aiko (On The Way)

4. Lil' Baby (Emotionally Scarred)

3. Roddy Rich (High Fashion)

2. Jack Harlow (Whats Poppin)

1. Drake (Toosie Slide)