@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 03-14-19

March 14, 2019
Kid Fresh
8.  Melli / A Boogie (Hit My Line)

7.  Davido (Fall)

6.  Casanova / Tory Lanez (2am)

5.  Khalid (Talk)

4.  Nicole Bus (You)

3.  A Boogie (Look Back @ It)

2.  Cardi B / Bruno Mars (Please Me)

1.  Blueface (Thotiana)

