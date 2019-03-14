@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday
March 14, 2019
8. Melli / A Boogie (Hit My Line)
7. Davido (Fall)
6. Casanova / Tory Lanez (2am)
5. Khalid (Talk)
4. Nicole Bus (You)
3. A Boogie (Look Back @ It)
2. Cardi B / Bruno Mars (Please Me)
1. Blueface (Thotiana)
