@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 01-30-20
January 30, 2020
8. Party Next Door / Drake (Loyal)
7. DaBaby (Bop)
6. J.I. The Prince (Need Me)
5. Pop Smoke (Dior)
4. Doja Cat / Tyga (Juicy)
3. Future / Drake (Life Is Good)
2. Roddy Rich (The Box)
1. Fivio Foreign (Big Drip)
