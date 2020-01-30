@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 01-30-20

January 30, 2020
Kid Fresh
Kid Fresh

8.  Party Next Door / Drake (Loyal)

7.  DaBaby (Bop)

6.  J.I. The Prince (Need Me)

5.  Pop Smoke (Dior)

4.  Doja Cat / Tyga (Juicy)

3.  Future / Drake (Life Is Good)

2.  Roddy Rich (The Box)

1.  Fivio Foreign (Big Drip)

Hot 8 Countdown

