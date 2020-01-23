@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday
@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 01-23-20
January 23, 2020
Categories:
8. Future / Drake (Life Is Good)
7. Russ (Best On Earth)
6. J.I. The Prince (Need Me)
5. H.E.R. / YG (Slide)
4. Young M.A. (Big)
3. Pop Smoke (Dior)
2. Roddy Rich (The Box)
1. Fivio Foreign (Big Drip)
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
24 Jan
HS Basketball Game Of The Week: Windsor @ Bloomfield Bloomfield High School
29 Jan
Readi Talks Feat. Chris Webby Real Art Ways
31 Jan
HS Basketball Game Of The Week: Bloomfield @ Farmington Farmington High School
07 Feb
HS Basketball Game Of The Week: Oxford @ Ansonia Ansonia High School
09 Feb
Rapsody Toad's Place