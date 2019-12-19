@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday
@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 12-19-19
December 19, 2019
8. Lil' Baby (Woah)
7. Party Next Door / Drake (Loyal)
6. Internet Money (Somebody)
5. DaBaby (Bop)
4. Young M.A. (Big)
3. Doja Cat / Tyga (Juicy)
2. YBN Cordae (RNP)
1. Fivio Foreign (Big Drip)
