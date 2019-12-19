@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 12-19-19

December 19, 2019
Kid Fresh
8.  Lil' Baby (Woah)

7.  Party Next Door / Drake (Loyal)

6.  Internet Money (Somebody)

5.  DaBaby (Bop)

4.  Young M.A. (Big)

3.  Doja Cat / Tyga (Juicy)

2.  YBN Cordae (RNP)

1.  Fivio Foreign (Big Drip)

