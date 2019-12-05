@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 12-05-19

December 5, 2019
8.  Juice Wrld (Bandit)

7.  DaBaby (Bop)

6.  Layton Greene (Leave Em Alone)

5.  Kanye West (Follow God)

4.  Young M.A. (Big)

3.  Arizona Zervas (Roxanne)

2.  Fivio Foreign (Big Drip)

1.  Mustard (Ballin)

