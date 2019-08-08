@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 08-08-19

August 8, 2019
Kid Fresh
Categories: 
Kid Fresh

8. NF (Time)

7.  Iyla (Shampoo)

6.  Big Sean (Single Again)

5.  Chris Brown (Heat)

4.  Shenseea / Tyga (Blessed)

3.  Young Thug / J. Cole / Travis Scott (The London)

2.  YK Osiris (Worth It)

1.  Chris Brown / Drake (No Guidance)

Tags: 
Hot 8 Countdown

Recent Podcast Audio
#TrendingTopics: Bernie Sanders Bout To Drop Some Truth If He's Elected WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Young Thug Owes a Fortune in Taxes WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Ray J Earns $1 Million With Cannabis Gig WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: What Is the #elpasoCHALLENGE? WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Drake Brings Out Cardi B At OVO Fest WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Diddy and Lori Harvey's Relationship Heats Up WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes