@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 08-08-19
August 8, 2019
8. NF (Time)
7. Iyla (Shampoo)
6. Big Sean (Single Again)
5. Chris Brown (Heat)
4. Shenseea / Tyga (Blessed)
3. Young Thug / J. Cole / Travis Scott (The London)
2. YK Osiris (Worth It)
1. Chris Brown / Drake (No Guidance)
