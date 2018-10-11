@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 10-11-18
October 11, 2018
8. Buddy (Hey Up There)
7. Davido (Fall)
6. DaniLeigh (Lil' BeBe)
5. French Montana (No Stylist)
4. Cardi B / Kehlani (Ring)
3. Drake (NonStop)
2. Takashi 6x9 / Nikki Minaj (FeFe)
1. Lil' Wayne (Uproar)
