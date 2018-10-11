@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 10-11-18

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 10-11-18

October 11, 2018
Kid Fresh
8.  Buddy (Hey Up There)

7.  Davido (Fall)

6.  DaniLeigh (Lil' BeBe)

5.  French Montana (No Stylist)

4.  Cardi B / Kehlani (Ring)

3.  Drake (NonStop)

2.  Takashi 6x9 / Nikki Minaj (FeFe)

1.  Lil' Wayne (Uproar)

Hot 8 Countdown