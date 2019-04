8. Lil' Baby / Gunna (Close Friends)

7. Tyga / G-Eazy (Girls Have Fun)

6. Lil' Nas X (Old Town Road)

5. Megan The Stallion (Big Ole Freak)

4. Davido (Fall)

3. Angelica Vila (More In The Morning)

2. 2 Chainz / Ariana Grande (Rule The World)

1. A Boogie (Look Back @ It)