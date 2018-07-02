@kidfresh937
Hot 8 Countdown
July 2, 2018
8. G-Eazy / Yo' Gotti (1942)
7. Post Malone (Better Now)
6. Tyga / Offset (Taste)
5. Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)
4. Snowprah (Yank Riddim)
3. Cardi B (I LIke It)
2. Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)
1. The Carters (Ape....)
