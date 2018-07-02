@kidfresh937

Hot 8 Countdown

July 2, 2018
Kid Fresh
8.  G-Eazy / Yo' Gotti (1942)

7.  Post Malone (Better Now)

6.  Tyga / Offset (Taste)

5.  Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)

4.  Snowprah (Yank Riddim)

3.  Cardi B (I LIke It)

2.  Ella Mai (Boo'd Up)

1.  The Carters (Ape....)

