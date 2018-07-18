Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 07-18-18
@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 07-18-18
July 18, 2018
Categories:
8. Big Boi (All Night)
7. Snowprah (Yank Riddim)
6. Juice Wrld (Lucid Dreams)
5. Cardi B (I Like It)
4. The Carters (Ape....)
3. Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)
2. Tyga / Offset (Taste)
1. Drake (In My Feelings)
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Jul
Stevey Newnez at Middlesex Community College Open House Middlesex Community College
20 Jul
Nas Foxwoods Resort Casino
21 Jul
Chris Brown Presents: Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour Xfinity Theatre
21 Jul
Don Omar at Foxwoods Foxwoods Resort Casino
05 Aug
Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd: Dazed & Blazed Tour Xfinity Theatre