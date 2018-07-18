Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 07-18-18

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Wednesday 07-18-18

July 18, 2018
Kid Fresh
Kid Fresh

8.  Big Boi (All Night)

7.  Snowprah (Yank Riddim)

6.  Juice Wrld (Lucid Dreams)

5.  Cardi B (I Like It)

4.  The Carters (Ape....)

3.  Lil' Baby / Drake (Yes Indeed)

2.  Tyga / Offset (Taste)

1.  Drake (In My Feelings)

Hot 8 Countdown