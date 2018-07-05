@kidfresh937

@kidfresh937 Hot 8 @ 8 Countdown Thursday 07-05-18

July 5, 2018
Kid Fresh
8.  Lil' Pump (Esskeetit)

7.  Big Boi (All Night)

6.  King Combs / Chris Brown (Love U Better)

5.  Dj megan Ryte / Tory Lanez (On And On)

4.  Tyga / Offset (Taste)

3.  The Carters (Ape....)

2.  Juice Wrld (Lucid Dreams)

1.  Cardi B (I Like It)

Hot 8 Countdown

