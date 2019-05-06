Meek Mill Turns 32 !

May 6, 2019
Kid Fresh
Meek Mill

(Photo by Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group 2019 All Star Weekend)

Happy Birthday Meek Mill !! The born and raised Philly rapper has had one heck of year. Recently released from prison on bail, dropped a hit album Championships, went on tour, and and has become a strong advocate for criminal justice reform. As hard as he works, he parties just as hard; according to TMZ, on Sunday night he celebrated with a star-studded evening with gusts including Rick Ross, Young Thug, Future, YG, Ty Dolla $ign and many more in West Hollywood where he rented out Ysabel.

Another Year Full of Blessings ...and CHECK$, CHECK$, CHECK$ !

 

 

Meek Mill