Meek Mill Turns 32 !

Happy Birthday Meek Mill !! The born and raised Philly rapper has had one heck of year. Recently released from prison on bail, dropped a hit album Championships, went on tour, and and has become a strong advocate for criminal justice reform. As hard as he works, he parties just as hard; according to TMZ, on Sunday night he celebrated with a star-studded evening with gusts including Rick Ross, Young Thug, Future, YG, Ty Dolla $ign and many more in West Hollywood where he rented out Ysabel.

Another Year Full of Blessings ...and CHECK$, CHECK$, CHECK$ !