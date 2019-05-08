Happy Birthday 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine is celebrating his 22nd birthday today. The young rapper is currently serving time for raketeering, but that hasn't stopped his girlfriend from remaining by his side. Jade has recently tattoo'd "69" on here right chest, right below her should. Now she has gone one step further to tattoo his face on the other ride of her chest. Talk about real love, or is that obsession? Jade went ahead and shared a photo of her new artwork on her Instagram, hopefully for her case their love is as permanent as that tatt!

