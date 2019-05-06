Chris Brown Has Another Year On Earth, & Another Album

Happy Birthday to Superstar Chris Brown, a man of many talents. He just turned his Dirty 30 and celebrated his new age on Sunday night in Sky High Sports in LA. During the party he shared a secret on the mic, he's dropping a new project and then teased everyone with music from the project, "I’m just letting y’all know this shit coming out June 21." HotNew HipHop announced that we can expect project of 30 tracks, one for each of his years, with a HOT list of features including Nicki Minaj, Tory Lanez, Lil Wayne, Justin Beiber, Juicy J, Joyner Lucas and many more.