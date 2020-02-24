Producer Ny'Asia's Topic of the Night:A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie said he disappearing After Next Album

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's says he’s going “ghost” after his next project, But none of us obviously want to believe it.just the other week he dropped a long waited album that fans were waiting for Artist 2.0,which is number 2 on the billboard 200. He recently took to twitter and said "Thanks to everyone supporting the Album.I’m glad you guys respect where I’m going with this ..,YOU CAN'T PUT ME IN A CATEGORY! ARTISTRY is EVERYTHING I wanna drop A boogie VS Artist this year. But only if ya ready. Before I go ghost I wanna flood your ears with straight ART." what do you think is next from the talented artist?

https://twitter.com/ArtistHBTL/status/1231844457575829504?s=20