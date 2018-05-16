TRENDING: Yanny or Laurel? Which Do You Hear? 

Yanny or Laurel?

It is the debate that is literally TAKING over the internet! Seriously. It’s the new “gold dress” debate. Yeah, remember that? Well, now the new debate actually involves a sound clip

Is the robotic-like voice saying “Yanny” or “Laurel”? Listen for yourself:



What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

When we played it for our coworkers two of us clearly heard the voice saying “Laurel,” but two others clearly heard the voice saying “Yanny.”

So which is it? Well, scientists say that we’re all right!

TheVerge.com spoke to one expert in this area to uncover the truth.

“If you remove all the low frequencies, you hear Yanny. If you remove the high frequencies, you hear Laurel,” according to Lars Riecke, an expert in audition and cognitive neuroscience at Maastricht University.

Adults tend to start losing their hearing at higher frequency as they age, so it could be a sign of hear loss, Riecke says.

Other experts say that the low sound quality of the clip could be affecting how your brain is processing the sound.

Either way, this author tells you that it’s TOTALLY “Laurel.”