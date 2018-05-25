Nicki Minaj Confirms She Is Dating Eminem

We didn’t see this one coming, but they’re quite the power couple.



Yes, Nicki Minaj just confirmed that she is dating Eminem!



Nicki shared the news on Instagram earlier today (May 25). Nicki had taken to twitter to promote her new collaboration with YG, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean (titled “Big Bank”).



Minaj name drops Eminem on the track. "Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the M / Once he go black, he'll be back again,” she raps.



So, naturally, a fan asked on Instagram if Nicki and Em were dating. Nicki simply responded by saying “yes,” but she gave no additional details.



Neither Representatives for Nicki nor Eminem have commented on the new romance at this point.