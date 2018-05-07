LOOK: 2 Chainz Proposes to His Wife on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Aww! 2 Chainz just melted our hearts at the Met Gala.

The 40-year-old rapper proposed to his wife (Kesha Ward) on the red carpet of the Met Gala tonight (May 7).

Yeah, the rap star dropped to one knee with hundreds of cameras around when he whipped out a diamond ring. Talk about pressure with all of those eyes on the couple!



Ward DID say yes, by the way.

The couple has actually been married since 2013. In fact, they have three kids together. So that makes the proposal even more sweet, right?