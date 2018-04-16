Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize in Music for 'DAMN.'

You may now refer to the rapper Kendrick Lamar as a Pulitzer prize winning rapper.

Lamar won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music on Monday for his album, DAMN. He is the first rapper to win the award. In fact, DAMN. is the first piece of non-classical or jazz music to win a Pulitzer prize in this category.

The prize committee had high praise for the album.



"(DAMN. is a) virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life," the Pulitzer Prize committee said.

The album won multiple GRAMMY awards earlier this year, including Best Rap Album.

Congrats, Kendrick!