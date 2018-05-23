EXCLUSIVE: BTS Confirms Collaboration with Zedd Is Coming!

It's a match made in heaven that's been rumored for a while now, but is it actually happening? Of course, we're talking BTS x Zedd!!!

We decided to go right to the source, and asked K-pop superstars, BTS, about the rumors of an upcoming collaboration with Zedd when we caught up with the guys backstage at the Billboard Music Awards this past weekend.

Hey, BTS! You're totally welcome to share a preview with us once it is ready! Don't forget that we helped introduce BTS to the Backstreet Boys this weekend too:

No matter what, we'll definitely be waiting for that Zedd collab to drop.



Oh, and isn't it also awesome to hear that they're super fans of Shawn Mendes (aren't we all)? Imagine if they collaborated? How epic would that be!?

Want more BTS? We'll have more EXCLUSIVE videos with the K-Pop stars in the coming days that you'll only find RIGHT HERE on our site. So stay tuned!

UP NEXT: BTS Gives Skincare Tips to Bishop Briggs

The K-pop stars sat down to explain how they keep their skin lookin' so fresh, and you can find out their secret(s) right here: