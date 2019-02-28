Young M.A Talks "Stubborn" With Bernice Burgos, Petty Wap 2 & Kodak Black

Young M.A called into the Hot Afternoon Show with Jenny Boom Boom. Young M.A dropped a new single on Valentines Day called "Stubborn." The video featured Bernice Burgos and showed the two going threw the motions with love and ending up in Couples Therapy. "Yea me and Bernice been cool for over a year now and when I asked her about the video she was super excited and cool with it," Young M.A said. Gearing up for a project soon Young M.A also gave the fans her "Thotiana" remix. "I been rocking with the record for like 2 months, I just had to do it," Young M.A says. Check out the dope interview below.