Dirt Report: Why Tekashi 6ix9ine's Texas Case Is Being Dismissed

The still-jailed rapper will no longer face charges for an incident in Texas, because getting him there would be too big a security risk.

As Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to sit behind bars in a New York jail, one of his cases has reportedly been dismissed. The state of Texas against Tekashi case started in 2018, when Tekashi was in a mall and a kid said something to him. Tekashi grabbed the kid by the throat and choked him, on camera. But the state of Texas said they're not going to go any further with the case.

The alleged victim, Santiago Albarran, claimed that Tekashi attacked him at the mall, but out of nowhere Santigo said he no longer wanted to press charges (at the time, the two of the actually posed for a picture together), but Tekashi still had to return to court. That presents a security problem, though, because Tekashi has a pending racketeering case and prosecutors believe transferring him from New York to Texas would be a security risk. Tekashi also had beef with Rap-A-Lot Records out of Houston, so that might not be a good thing, either.

Tekashi is going to be sentenced on December 18th. It will be interesting seeing what kind of time he gets, considering how fast he flipped on the entire Nine Trey Blood gang.

Carmelo Anthony made history last night during the Portland/ Chicago game. He scored 25 points, which made him the 18th all time scorer in NBA history. His wife La La Anthony was out there, and she Face Timed his son. It seems like maybe they're trying to work things out?