Dirt Report: What Tekashi 6ix9ine Has To Do To See His Daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother says his daughter is off limits, unless he provides a couple things for her. Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie run down the list, plus share an update on Tekashi's plea to serve out his sentence at home, for safety.

And five jurors-- three men and two women-- were selected today for the criminal trial of Harvey Weinstein. It's taken 8 days to find the five, which means they still have to find seven more jurors and six alternates.

One potential juror got in trouble for Tweeting about the trial. We break down what he did that could land him in jail for a 30-day sentence!