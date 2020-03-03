Trending Topics: No More Judge Judy, Yung Berg Says Being Young Is No Excuse In Megan Thee Stallion Label Suit & More!

Judge Judy!!!!!

March 3, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Jenny Boom Boom
After 25 years, Judge Judy is stepping away from the show to create a new show called Judy Justice soon. She was being paid 47 million dollars a year for Judge Judy making her the highest paid person on T.V for years.

Yung Berg spoke out on the Megan Thee Stallion lawsuit situatuation with her label. Berg believes that age is not an excuse when it comes to business because they dont care about you. Check out Trending Topics below.   

 

Megan Thee Stallion
Berg

