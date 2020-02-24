Trending Topics: Nasa Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dies At 101, Nicki Minaj Pregnant Rumors & More!

February 24, 2020
Katherine Johnson, the women who was portrayed in the Academy Awards winning film "Hidden Figures," has died at the age of 101. The mathmatician who used groundbreaking calculations for NASA's journey in space and successfully programmed equations for John Glenn's Friendship 7 Mission into orbit. 

Nicki Minaj posted a video on her instagram over the weekend which showed her husband Kenneth Petty rubbing her belly. Now rumors are flying about Nicki Minaj possibly being pregnant since she recently  announced that she was retiring from music to get married and start a family. 

Check out Trending Topics below. 

 

