Trending Topics: Lebron James Will Not Play In Empty Arenas If Coronavirus Ban Happens, & More!

I ain't playing!

March 9, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
LeBron James

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Jenny Boom Boom
Trending Topics

Lebron James will not be playing in an empty arena if the NBA approves this Coronavirus fan ban. The NBA sent out a memo to it's teams to prepare them for possibly playing games without their fans. The letter advised the team to figure out what essential staff and players they might need if there is a ban put into place.

“I play for the fans, that’s what it’s all about,” Lebron James said. “If I show up to the arena and there ain’t no fans there, I ain’t playing.”

Check out the trending topics here!

 

Jenny Boom Boom

