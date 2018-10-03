TrendingTopics: Damon Wayans About To Drop Lethal Weapon

Damon Wayans is leaving Lethal Weapon! Plus, who's joining Lil Yachty for the How High sequel?

Damon Wayans said he's had enough of working on Lethal Weapon, so come December he is done. He made the big announcement today, saying "I'm a 58-year-old diabetic and I'm working 16 hours a day. I'm too old for this." He said he plans to finish shooting the initial 13 episodes of Season Three of the Fox series, then officially quit in December. He admitted he's not certain if the network is on board with his plan, but this is what he's planning on doing.

Wayans' time on Lethal Weapon hasn't been without controversy. He openly blasted his former co-star Clayne Crawford in May after he was fired. He blamed Crawford for a stunt that left him with blood on his head, claimed Crawford was mean and intimidating on set, and made females cry regularly.

Sean William Scott replaced Crawford for Season Three, and now it looks like they're going to have to replace Damon Wayans, as well.

Lil Yachty is going to be in the How High sequel, and his partner in crime is Wild 'n Out star DC Young Fly. The movie is a follow up to Method Man and Redman's 2001 comedy. Nene Leakes has said she is also in the cast. The How High sequel is going to air on MTV.

