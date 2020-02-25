Trending Topics: 2020 Olympics Might Be Canceled Over Coronavirus, Deontay Wilder Blames His Loss To His 40-Pound Costume & More!

Come On Deontay Wilder!

February 25, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Trending Topics: 2020 Olympics Might Be Canceled Over Coronavirus, Deontay Wilder Blames His Loss To His 40-Pound Costume & More!
The 2020 Olympics might be canceled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The games were scheduled for July 2020 and because of timing won't be able to be moved to another country. 

Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury over the weekend and now claims his loss is due to his 40-Pound costume that he wore during his enterence into the ring. Deontay said by the time he got into the ring his legs were shot and he was already tired. 

Check out the Trending Topics below. 

