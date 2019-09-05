Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Takes Stand Against Former Associates

Tekashi 6ix9ine will testify against his former associates! Plus, Kevin Hart's injuries were very serious... he's lucky! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Kevin Hart is in intense pain after the car accident we've been talking about... he had three spinal fractures reapired in surgery. He's very lucky -- he will be able to walk. The car went down a 10-foot embankment. He's got a bunch of projects coming up, too, so we don't know what's gonna happen.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to take the stand against his former associates in trial. He turned against them to try to get out of jail in 2020... if he does get out, he'll have to watch his back.