Tameka 'Tiny' Harris met up with Jenny Boom Boom backstage at the BET Awards to talk about music, marriage, an Xscape biopic, and more.

Tameka just dropped a new single, "I F****N <3 U," which is her way of telling her own story about her relationship. And there's a lot to tell, after she and T.I. split up for a minute after almost two decades together. Everything is back on track between them now, but Tameka was able to do things she normally wouldn't do if she was with him. She made that time all about her, including working with Xscape again.

Just because she and T.I. are back together, doesn't mean Tameka is done with the group, though. She and her man have reached some compromises since getting back. In fact, there's a lot of developments around Xscape-- a biopic slated to come out in 2020 on Bravo, and Tameka says the group is planning a tour to coincide with that release. She and the rest of the ladies are all on board with both projects, to make sure they keep it as real as possible.

In the meantime, Tameka's new solo EP Where I'm At With It is dropping July 12th, and she and T.I. are gearing up for a third season of their reality show. We're hyped to hear The Family Hustle will continue!

Check out the full interview below: