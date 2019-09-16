Dirt Report: Second Woman Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Misconduct

More cases of inappropriate behavior from Antonio Brown have surfaced, including a second woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

A second woman is accusing Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct. The unknown woman claims Brown inappropriately propositioned her after hiring her to paint for him at his Philadelphia house back in 2017. She said she found Brown standing behind her, fully naked, holding a small towel over his private parts while she was painting.

The other lady that accused Brown recently, Britney Taylor, said they started off as bible study partners. Brown originally approached her about fitness training, but ultimately he allegedly kissed her forcibly one time, and another time started pleasuring himself in front of her while they were watching a relgious video. She went to visit him in Miami, and that's when she said he pinned her down and raped her in 2018.

Antonio Brown's former doctor said the football star repeatedly farted in his face and laughed about it during a consultation, where he showed up three hours late. Dr. Victor Prisk is claiming that the receiver still owes him $11,000 in unpaid fees. He said he was wary of signing the then-Pittsburgh Steeler because he had a reputation for being flighty and not paying his bills, but he agreed to take him on as a client. Brown showed up to an appointment and brought a friend with him, who was filming the physical for some reason. The doctor was checking Brown's body fat, and Brown kept farting out loud and laughing about it. He said "It seemed just childish to me. I'm a doctor and this man is farting in my face." In the video, Brown was joking and saying "I had a lot of fiber, bro." When Brown convinced the doctor to take him on as a client, he said he was going to invest in the business, and make the practice even bigger than it is. So according to the doctor, Brown tells you he's going to make it totally worth your while, but he doesn't do that and he doesn't even pay the bill.

That's also apparently what happened to the painter, because she didn't get paid either. She said she's not looking for any payback, but she just wants everybody to know that he didn't pay her.

Kyrie Irving is off the market. His girlfriend was flaunting a massive diamond on her ring finger, just days after there was a rumor that he proposed. The Brooklyn Nets player and Golden were out and about over the weekend and all eyes were on that ring. Golden is a fashion and fitness influencer with more than 400,000 followers on Instagram. Kyrie reportedly just signed a brand new $141 million contract with the Nets. He's already made $95 million in his eight seasons in the NBA.