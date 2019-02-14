Saweetie Talks Game Of Thrones, ICY EP, Dating Quavo & Acting

Saweetie stops by the Hot Afternoon Show to talk with Jenny Boom Boom. She talks about her new song "Pissed" and how the theme of the video was inspired by the show Game Of Throne's. Since the release of her "High Maintenance EP" and "ICY Grl" Single she's been gearing up with new music and a new project "ICY" releasing on March 1st. Saweetie hinted at possibly getting a role in a new Netflix film and also acting in her Boyfriend's Quavo video for "Workin Me." Check out the dope interview below.