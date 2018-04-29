Royce Da 5'9 Talks "Book Of Ryan," PODCAST Joe Budden & The Fate Of Slaughter House

Royce Da 5'9 Stops By The Hot Afternoon Crew To Talk With Jenny Boom Boom. He Discusses His Brand New Album "Book Of Ryan," Slaughter House Being Over & Frustrations With Joe Budden.

