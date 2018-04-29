Royce Da 5'9 Talks "Book Of Ryan," PODCAST Joe Budden & The Fate Of Slaughter House

PODCAST JOE!

April 29, 2018
Jenny Boom Boom
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jenny Boom Boom

Royce Da 5'9 Stops By The Hot Afternoon Crew To Talk With Jenny Boom Boom. He Discusses His Brand New Album "Book Of Ryan," Slaughter House Being Over & Frustrations With Joe Budden. 

Related Show/Host: 
Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
DJ Meechie
Jenny Boom Boom
Royce Da 5'9
Joe Budden
Slaughter House