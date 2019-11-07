Dirt Report: Puff Daddy Got Diamond Encrusted Portrait For His Bday

King Combs got his dad a blinged out portrait for his 50th, and one woman got more than she bargained for when she bought a hoodie at Chris Brown's yard sale.

Chris Brown's massive yard sale yesterday attracted a huge crowd, looking for great deals on high end and vintage items. One customer got more than she bargained for-- she claimed she bought a hoodie at the yard sale, and when she got it home she checked the pocket and found a pill bottle containing marijuana, labeled "Panda Smoke." People were satisfied by the bargains they got from Chris Brown. A couple guys spent $500 to get thousands of dollars worth of clothing and shoes, including hard to find Jordans. The event went down without an incident, despite pushback from the LAPD. The police showed up at Brown's address on Tuesday night, trying to convince his people they needed a special permit to conduct the yard sale, but Brown's lawyers refused and said they could hold the sale without a permit.

What do you get your dad, when he has everything? Christian King Combs, son of Puff Daddy, gave him a diamond encrusted portrait of the two of them, made out of 100,000 stones. That was the gift Christian gave to his father for his 50th birthday.

Puffy also got a new Cadillac Escalade from his mother, Janice Combs. He went crazy when he was gifted the car, jumping up and down. They held a big birthday bash for Puffy's 50th. Nas was in attendance, as well as Mary J. Blige and DJ Khaled.