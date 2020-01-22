Dirt Report: Prison Photo of Tekashi 6ix9ine Kicks Up Drama On Social Media

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade posted a new photo of him in prison. He's still got the rainbow hair and tatts... but has anything changed? He's eventually gonna have to get rid of those face tattoos if he wants to go into witness protection.

Jade thinks Tekashi's sentence is not fair, and Jenny and Meechie recap what she had to say. Meanwhile, Tekashi's baby mother Sara Molina got set off by Jade's comments. Hear what she said, as well as Meek Mill's comments on the pic.

And Puffy has officially changed his government name. We know he's gone from Puff Daddy to Diddy and back again, but now his legal name has been changed to Sean Love Combs. He's been working on this for a while, and we run down the whole process.