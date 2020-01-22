Dirt Report: Prison Photo of Tekashi 6ix9ine Kicks Up Drama On Social Media
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade posted a new photo of him in prison. He's still got the rainbow hair and tatts... but has anything changed? He's eventually gonna have to get rid of those face tattoos if he wants to go into witness protection.
They kidnapped you , they had sex with the mother of your child , they get caught on the phone trying to kill you & their stealing millions of dollars from you . If you snitch , for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat but if you don’t snitch , you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway because they were already talking about it . Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years . You kill no one and gets 2 years . This shit is so fucked up .... LMFAOOO they can’t break you , no one understands why people still love you and support you . --13X PLATINUM -- 8X GOLD -- AND YOU HAD NO FRIENDS IN THIS INDUSTRY TO START OFF YOUR CAREER YOU TOLD EVERYONE SUCK YOUR DICK !!! THEY KNOW THE INTERNET HASN’T BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT I LOVE YOU BABY #FREE YOU --------❤️--
Jade thinks Tekashi's sentence is not fair, and Jenny and Meechie recap what she had to say. Meanwhile, Tekashi's baby mother Sara Molina got set off by Jade's comments. Hear what she said, as well as Meek Mill's comments on the pic.
And Puffy has officially changed his government name. We know he's gone from Puff Daddy to Diddy and back again, but now his legal name has been changed to Sean Love Combs. He's been working on this for a while, and we run down the whole process.