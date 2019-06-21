Nicole Bus Talks Tributes On Her New Album

Nicole Bus has completed recording on her new album, and while she's keeping a lot of the details close to the chest for now, she did drop some hints to jenny Boom Boom backstage at the BET Awards. The album will feature tributes to Biggie Smalls, 411, and Sade, as well as tributes to Roots Reggae. Nicole was also inspired by The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and she went into this album intending it to be heard as one complete experience, not just a collection of songs.

Check out the full interview from the BET Awards below: