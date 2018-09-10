Dirt Report: Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B - Is This Beef Heating Up?

We're delaing with the fallout from the fight between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B this weekend at New York Fashion Week!

Nicki Minaj might have posted a response to her fight with Cardi B that happened this weekend at New York Fashion Week. On Instagram, she popped into her song "Hard White" and in the lyrics she talked about how she never "played a hoe position" and how she never had "to strip to get the pole position." People think that might have been at Cardi B.

#NYFW #HardWhite A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 9, 2018 at 4:59pm PDT

Nicki has reportedly decided not to press charges against Cardi B, following their altercation at a New York party on Friday night, which may have been sparked when Nicki liked a comment on social media about Cardi B not being a good mom.

We've all heard the stories about Nicki... Remy Ma accused her of throwing shade and trying to mess up opportunities for her. Nicki definitely seems insecure at this point, probably because she was the only female in the game for so long. But if you're going to be a professional female in the entertainment business, you cannot allow what people have to say about you to mess you up to the degree that you're throwing a shoe at somebody at a New York Fashion Week party. And who's sitting back and laughing right now? All the fellas in the entertainment business, who don't want to see the women get paid like they are. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are superstars, and they do not need to be acting this way.

Cardi did have some success over the weekend. Tom Ford came out with her lipstick, and it sold out in two days. Further proof there's a LOT of money to be made, if these ladies can keep it together!

