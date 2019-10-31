Dirt Report: Moneybagg Yo On Dating Megan Thee Stallion - "It Was Fake"

Moneybagg Yo says his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion was a stunt! Plus, The Game speaks out about his sexual assault case. More in The Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Trey Songz was spotted with Jingle Jam artist Megan Thee Stallion! But wasn't she with Moneybagg Yo? Well, not really... he exposed the situation and said it was all a stunt and that he has been with the same woman for 10 years. And meanwhile, Megan says, "I don't even chase liquor, so why would I chase a guy." AND Moneybagg Yo is having a baby with yet another woman... and she's got receipts!

The Game had a show in California earlier this month and he used his time on stage to speak out about his sexual assault accuser and the $7.1 Million dollar judgement against him. He said he wasn't fazed but joked that he might need to get a job at Popeye's.