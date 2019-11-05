Dirt Report: Megan Thee Stallion Levels Up Beef With Makeup Artist

Megan Thee Stallion levels up beef with makeup artist. Plus, Irv Gotti reveals he slept with Ashanti. More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Jingle Jam artist Megan Thee Stallion is taking her beef with her makeup artist, Akil McCoy, to the next level. She's threatening legal action if Akil doesn't be quiet. Her lawyer fired off a cease and desist letter to him claiming that he's violating the non-disclosure agreement. So if they chat during appointents and then he's out there telling her business.... not good. The beef started when she did a thing with Vogue and she posted a pic saying she did her own makeup. He blasted her in the comments saying HE had done it. He was told to delete the comment and stop blabbing about their professional relationship.

Irv Gotti was recently on the Wendy Williams Show and he revealed that he used to have sex with Ashanti back in the day. When he and his wife separated, she caught him cheating. But that was with someone else. Ashanti came into the picture later on. He says she's not a homewrecker.