Master P Sends Aid & Free Home Cleanings For His Hometown New Orleans

Master P has set up aid in his hometown of New Orleans for senior citizens. With New Orleans being one of the hotspots and most vulnerable cities being affected by the cornavirus, Master P has set up free deep cleaning in homes with donated hand sanitzer for senor citizens. TMZ broke the story today, saying anyone over the age of 60 in New Orleans can sign up for the aid on Team Hope NOLA's website. Louisiana has a reported 17,030 total cases by COVID-19 and a total of 652 deaths so far.