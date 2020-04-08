Master P Sends Aid & Free Home Cleanings For His Hometown New Orleans

No Limit!

April 8, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Master P Sets Up Free Home Cleanings For New Orleans' Senior Citizens
Master P has set up aid in his hometown of New Orleans for senior citizens. With New Orleans being one of the hotspots and most vulnerable cities being affected by the cornavirus, Master P has set up free deep cleaning in homes with donated hand sanitzer for senor citizens. TMZ broke the story today, saying anyone over the age of 60 in New Orleans can sign up for the aid on Team Hope NOLA's website. Louisiana has a reported 17,030 total cases by COVID-19 and a total of 652 deaths so far. 

 

The more we make the more we give. God is good! New product next week. Mastercleanlife.com #millergang #weallwegot @mercymiller @hercymiller @romeomiller Rap Noodles available Monday at save-a-lot, 7eleven and your local Mom and Pop stores.

A post shared by Master P (@masterp) on

 

